Super Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $382,404.00 (SBTC)

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. Super Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $382,404.00 worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Bitcoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00057441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, YoBit, Gate.io and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010762 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Super Bitcoin Coin Profile

SBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2017. Super Bitcoin’s official website is supersmartbitcoin.com . Super Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sbtc.org . Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2

Super Bitcoin Coin Trading

Super Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg, Huobi, Gate.io, YoBit, Exrates and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

