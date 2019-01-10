SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,021,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,021,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,585,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,975,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

