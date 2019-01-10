SunTrust Banks Comments on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $77.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after buying an additional 250,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,021,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,021,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,585,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,975,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

