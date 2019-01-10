Shaw Communications Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0754 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $137,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 69.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 65.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

