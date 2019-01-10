Seaport Global Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Commercial Metals (CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of CMC opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,908,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,500,000 after acquiring an additional 394,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 104.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,269,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,640 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 6,417.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

