Sabien Technology Group (SNT) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 5,362,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,539% from the average daily volume of 327,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT)

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

