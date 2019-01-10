Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,843 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/rush-enterprises-inc-rusha-position-trimmed-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.