Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Target Price to C$20.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFX opened at C$16.78 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$28.12.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$328.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 2.0899997566866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canfor Pulp Products news, Director Peter John Gerald Bentley acquired 10,000 shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.53 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers. The company also supplies fiber products; and produces green energy.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.