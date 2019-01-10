Ross Stores (ROST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

ROST opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

