River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV) Insider Acquires £96,350 in Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) insider James Barham acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £96,350 ($125,898.34).

RIV opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Thursday. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 255.75 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Several research firms recently commented on RIV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 353 ($4.61) price objective on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

