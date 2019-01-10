Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Monday, January 7th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNK. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 92.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 163,812 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 112.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

