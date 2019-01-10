Regions Financial Corp Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

