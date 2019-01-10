Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $267,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 845,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 124,850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

