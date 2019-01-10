Qvolta (QVT) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Qvolta has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Qvolta has a total market cap of $13,304.00 and $0.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qvolta token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.02159643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00162983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00231453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Qvolta Token Profile

Qvolta launched on October 10th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,276 tokens. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com . Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta

Qvolta Token Trading

Qvolta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qvolta using one of the exchanges listed above.

