Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks (VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Valvoline had a net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 49,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 593,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Valvoline by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $52,588.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $31,930.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,500.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $95,350. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.