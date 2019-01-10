Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Banc of California Inc Increased by B. Riley (BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

BANC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 80,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 380,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after buying an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,198.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,323.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

