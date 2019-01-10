Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE:RPM opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth $173,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth $221,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Ballbach bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

