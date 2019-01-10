Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Lifted by Desjardins (OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$244.13 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGC. Pi Financial upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.83.

TSE OGC opened at C$4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.97 and a one year high of C$5.01.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. Its flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

