Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Corp Lifted by Desjardins (OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$244.13 million during the quarter.
TSE OGC opened at C$4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.97 and a one year high of C$5.01.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. Its flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.