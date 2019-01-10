Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Issued By Desjardins

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Desjardins upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$12.15 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$15.17.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$111.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.02%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

