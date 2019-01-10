Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Primoris Services worth $68,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 119.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,752 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Primoris Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

