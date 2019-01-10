Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 236 at Liberum Capital

Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 252 ($3.29) to GBX 236 ($3.08) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

PAM opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Thursday. Premier Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

