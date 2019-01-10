Premier African Minerals (PREM) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM)’s share price rose 21.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 37,781,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 48,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Friday, November 23rd.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile (LON:PREM)
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.
