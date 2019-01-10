Petrus Resources (PRQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRQ. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$1.81.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

