Petrofac Limited (PFC) Insider David Davies Acquires 948 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider David Davies purchased 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £4,995.96 ($6,528.11).

PFC opened at GBX 550.20 ($7.19) on Thursday. Petrofac Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.20 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 941 ($12.30).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Petrofac to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 693.50 ($9.06).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

