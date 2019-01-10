Norbord (OSB) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSB. CIBC reduced their price objective on Norbord from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE:OSB opened at C$38.46 on Tuesday. Norbord has a 12-month low of C$31.87 and a 12-month high of C$58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$836.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$789.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norbord will post 3.03000006203404 EPS for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

