NEXT (NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 5,900 at HSBC

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target dropped by HSBC from GBX 6,050 ($79.05) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,408.18 ($70.67).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 4,853 ($63.41) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, with a total value of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

