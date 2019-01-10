Netflix (NFLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q4 2018 guidance at $0.23-0.23 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.23 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $319.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 255.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix has a 52-week low of $206.91 and a 52-week high of $423.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.04.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.86, for a total value of $337,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,664 shares of company stock worth $84,528,831 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

