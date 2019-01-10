NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of NESTLE S A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.0% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

