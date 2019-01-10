Neogen (NEOG) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEOG. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42. Neogen has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.88%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Neogen news, insider James L. Herbert sold 44,768 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,734,429.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 742,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,356,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 2,748 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $166,281.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 742,576 shares in the company, valued at $44,933,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,851 shares of company stock worth $4,482,628. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Neogen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,091,000 after acquiring an additional 149,536 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 252,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 128,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

