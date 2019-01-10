NCS Multistage (NCSM) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NCS Multistage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $6.14 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $241.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.19.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, CFO Ryan Hummer purchased 9,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $57,648.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Nipper purchased 62,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $475,310.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 151,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,923 and have sold 97,059 shares valued at $745,451. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 156,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 156,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 154,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 41,588 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

