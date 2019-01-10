MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Cieslak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of MSM opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.77. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $831.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,973,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,984,000 after buying an additional 549,641 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $45,697,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 265,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,274,000 after buying an additional 230,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 226,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

