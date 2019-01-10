Morgan Stanley (MS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MS opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

