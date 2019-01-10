Morgan Stanley Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,180

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,180 ($28.49) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC upped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,980 ($38.94) to GBX 3,130 ($40.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,947.14 ($38.51).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,395 ($31.29) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.