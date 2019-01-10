Meritor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,131 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,863% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 call options.

Shares of MTOR opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Meritor in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $3,894,693.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 30,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $483,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,133 shares of company stock worth $5,355,182. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 559.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth $252,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

