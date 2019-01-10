Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to announce sales of $945.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $858.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $984.61 million. Meritage Homes reported sales of $946.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $884.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Bradford bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

