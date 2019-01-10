Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN) shares rose 28.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 13,872,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mayan Energy (MYN) Stock Price Up 28.8%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/10/mayan-energy-myn-stock-price-up-28-8.html.

About Mayan Energy (LON:MYN)

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

