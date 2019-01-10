Maxar Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 674 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,148% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,544,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,359,000 after buying an additional 269,041 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $693.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.71.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.97%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

