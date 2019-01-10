Linde (LIN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €188.24 ($218.88) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €188.24 ($218.88) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €210.78 ($245.09).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €135.90 ($158.02) on Monday. Linde has a 52-week low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 52-week high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

