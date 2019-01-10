Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Halfords Group (HFD)

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFD. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halfords Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 278.60 ($3.64) on Thursday. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 380.50 ($4.97).

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 8,321 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £24,879.79 ($32,509.85).

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

