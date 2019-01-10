Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 195,461 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

