Lanxess (LXS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.13 ($74.56).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €45.18 ($52.53) on Thursday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a fifty-two week high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

