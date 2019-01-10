L Brands Inc (LB) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 235.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 527,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 231,777 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.12.

In related news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

