Kaman Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Kaman in a report issued on Tuesday, January 8th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Cieslak forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Kaman had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $443.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.86 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.95.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 4,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $236,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,516,000 after acquiring an additional 139,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,850,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,361,000 after acquiring an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,850,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,361,000 after acquiring an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 191,749 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

