JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €78.41 ($91.17).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €63.33 ($73.64) on Thursday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a fifty-two week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

