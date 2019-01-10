JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (CBK)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2019 // No Comments

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.79 ($11.38).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.20 ($7.21) on Monday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a fifty-two week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply