JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (CBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.79 ($11.38).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.20 ($7.21) on Monday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a fifty-two week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.