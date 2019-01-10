Jonathan Faddis Sells 27,760 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 27,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $2,502,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,006.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 24th, Jonathan Faddis sold 2,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $160,300.00.
- On Monday, December 17th, Jonathan Faddis sold 9,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $794,160.00.
- On Monday, December 10th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,156 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $101,970.76.
VEEV opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.61. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05.
Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $13,064,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,118,000 after buying an additional 565,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,440,000 after buying an additional 1,207,291 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 77.0% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 165,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 72,022 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Featured Article: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.