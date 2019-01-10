Jonathan Faddis Sells 27,760 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 27,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $2,502,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,006.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Jonathan Faddis sold 2,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $160,300.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Jonathan Faddis sold 9,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $794,160.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,156 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $101,970.76.

VEEV opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.61. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $13,064,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,118,000 after buying an additional 565,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,440,000 after buying an additional 1,207,291 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 77.0% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 165,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 72,022 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

