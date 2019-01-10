JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (JRONY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $23.86 on Thursday. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Food Distribution, Specialised Retail, and Agro Business. It operates 2,823 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 182 stores in the drugstore sector under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 389 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

