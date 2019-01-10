Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (VOW3) a €180.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €180.00 ($209.30) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €191.92 ($223.16).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €144.00 ($167.44) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 1 year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

