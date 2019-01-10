Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the second quarter worth about $108,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $208,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

