Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.
Shares of ITRN stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the second quarter worth about $108,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $208,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.
About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.