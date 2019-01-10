Interfor (IFP) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFP. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$13.26 and a 52 week high of C$27.27.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$570.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 1.43000000723593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, insider Martin Leb Juravsky purchased 7,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.79 per share, with a total value of C$103,530.00.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces wood products. The company offers commodity structural lumber products; and specialty products, such as decking and siding products, machine stress rated products, industrial timber products, and various appearance grade items. It also provides wood chips and other residuals.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.